South Bend Cubs staff get World Series rings; Cubs rally to walk off 7-6

Imagine being a part of a baseball organization that wins the World Series. As some members of the South Bend Cubs organization found out Tuesday, it has its perks.

Manager Jimmy Gonzalez and his staff, along with President Joe Hart and GM Nick Brown all received World Series rings Tuesday night at Four Winds Field. As a Cubs fan growing up his whole life, this is a dream come true for Hart, and added he doesn't want this ride to end.

"You know I feel like I'm in a dream honestly I feel like someone's going to pinch me and I'm going to wake up and then it didn't happen but not it's unbelievable," Hart said.

"The Ricketts family, Theo, Jed, and all of them, they recognize it starts at the top and filters all the way down, I mean they need the people at the bottom to develop the players, provide great facilities for them for the player so I'm very grateful for them we'll appreciate the fact they recognize that," Hart said.

As for the game, the South Bend Cubs, trailing 6-3 heading to the bottom of the ninth, rallied for four runs to stun Kane County 7-6 in the first of a three game series..