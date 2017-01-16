South Bend Cubs to host series of job fairs

The South Bend Cubs will host three job fairs, one in January, two in February, to fill positions for this season at Four Winds Field.

The team is looking to fill openings for ticket sellers, hospitality hosts, parking attendants, custodial services, team store employees, concessions and more.

If you are interested and plan to attend one of the job fairs, you are encouraged to fill out an application before the job fair.

Click here to view details about the openings and fill out an application.

Applications will be available at each job fair as well.

The job fairs will be held:

Monday, January 30 at Gillespie Center at the Inn at Saint Mary's from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m.

Wednesday, February 8 at Penn High School in the cafeteria from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m.

Wednesday, February 15 at Elkhart Chamber of Commerce from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m.

“Our employees are the most valuable resource at Four Winds Field,” said Team President Joe Hart in a press release. “Last season, we again set new franchise records including a new single-season attendance record. That wouldn’t be possible without our gameday staff who consistently go above and beyond to make sure our guests have a memorable experience.”

“Working at Four Winds Field isn’t just about baseball, it’s an experience,” said Vice President and General Manager Nick Brown in a press release. “From the parking attendant to the custodial services crew, every employee has a responsibility to ensure that our guests enjoy their 9-inning vacation with us. We are looking for people who are enthusiastic, hardworking and enjoy working with others.”

Opening Day is Saturday, April 8 against the West Michigan Whitecaps.