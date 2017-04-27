South Bend Cubs to host World Series ring ceremony

The Chicago Cubs World Series is like a party that will never end, and now some members of the South Bend Cubs are getting in on the fun.

On Tuesday May 2nd, the South Bend Cubs will hold a ring ceremony at 6:35 ET to members of the organization. Chicago Cubs Director of Player Personnel will present rings to Manager Jimmy Gonzalez and his staff, along with President Joe Hart and General Manager Nick Brown.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the festivities which will begin about 40 minutes before the South Bend Cubs game against the Lansing Lugnuts at Four Winds Field. Gates open at 6 PM.