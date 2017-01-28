South Bend Fire hosting casino fundraiser to honor their retirees

Get your poker chips ready! Tonight, you can gamble and enjoy great food while benefiting the South Bend Fire Department.

The casino style fundraiser, “Smoke Free” Smoker, attracts hundreds of people from the community each year.

“Each retiree is honored, most of the time the Mayor comes and gives them a key to the city, the department gives them a plaque for their service and the union gives them a plaque,” said Gerard Ellis, Captain of the South Bend Fire Department.

In April, they plan to host a special dinner for the retirees and their families. Every penny raised tonight will go towards the formal event.

Attendees will have chances to win some prizes and enjoy delicious food.

“We are going to have is different styles of poker, definitely blackjacks is one of the big gaming nights, dice, we got a big six wheel and then the food we will have polish sausage that’s cooked here,” said Captain Ellis.

It’s an event the department looks forward to every year because it brings them closer.

“It’s kind of a mini roast so all of the laughs and stuff they’ve had throughout the years and things like that,” said Ellis.

The event is being hosted at the Firefighter’s Hall, 4025 Lincoln Way West in South Bend. It kicks off at 6 P.M. and ends at 11 P.M.

There is a $10 admission fee. That money will not only get you inside the event, but unlimited polish sausage, a free draft beer and an entry in the raffle to win a prize.