South Bend food bank joins Walmart's Fight Against Hunger campaign

A local food bank is taking part in a nationwide initiative this week to help fight against hunger and there are several ways you can get involved.

Walmart’s “Fight Hunger, Spark Change” campaign has nearly 200 food banks nationwide participating, including the Food Bank of Northern Indiana in South Bend.

The campaign’s goal is to secure at least 100 million meals for Feeding America food banks across the country.

The campaign helps food banks raise awareness and secure more local funds.

Last year, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana brought in more than $37,000.

You can help through social media or by visiting a Walmart location.

For every participating product purchased at Walmart, the supplier will donate the equivalent of one meal ($0.09).

You can use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat. Post something creative and positive about the campaign and make sure to use the hashtag #FightHunger.

Donations will also be accepted at the register during checkout.

The campaign is from April 17th-May 15th.