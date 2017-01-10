South Bend Heritage Foundation announces plans for MLK Day celebrations

The South Bend Heritage Foundation and other local groups held a press conference to announce plans for the 31st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

Events begin on Wednesday and will continue throughout the month.

“The King Holiday is a day to celebrate the life and dreams of Martin Luther King. Over 40 volunteers at agencies have collaborated together and planned to celebrate the honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” said Gladys Muhammad, Associate Director of the South Bend Heritage Foundation.

There will be a MLK Day celebration concert at Morris Performing Arts Center on Monday.