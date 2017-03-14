South Bend high school for adults hoping to better local statistics

More than 65,000 adults in St. Joseph County. La Porte County, and Elkhart County don't have a high school diploma. Employees at the Excel Center in South Bend say that's just too many and they're looking to change that.

The Excel Center offers adults 18 and up free classes so they can get that diploma. As part of a special preview day Tuesday for the public, staff and students are looking to welcome as many newcomers as possible. ABC 57 spoke with the director there, as well as a current student and mother of 5, who says this opportunity changed everything for her.

"What we really want you to have is that college readiness so all of our students will have dual credit. If your plan is not to go to college, we want to make sure you have a leg up in the job force going forward,” said Director Justin Zobrosky.

"I was looking to better myself and to find more purpose for my life and I just knew it was time and I had tried before to get my G.E.D. and I couldn't do it," said Lisa Gregory, a student at The Excel Center.

You can visit anytime Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to sit in on classes and walk around. If you'd like to take a look at that application, click here. It’s free but must be submitted by March 23rd in order to qualify for the April classes.