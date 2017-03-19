South Bend Kroc Center ready for day camp

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Spring Break is just around the corner and The Salvation Army Kroc Camp is ready to welcome children to days full of fun activities.

The camp kicks off on March 20. Camp is for children who are 5 to 14 years old and now you can select camps that have been created specifically for different ages and interests.

According to the Kroc Center, at day camp children run, swim, make new friends and play in a positive and safe environment.

Children have the opportunity to use the gym, pool, art studio, rock climbing wall, recording studio, soccer field and more.

All curriculum are designed to help children continue learning over the summer and while they’re on break.

Spring Break camp will be from April 3rd to the 7th. Summer camp starts June 12th and runs through August 18th.

Per day and per child it’s $25. Per week it’s $105 per child. Prices vary if you are not a member. ?