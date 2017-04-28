South Bend native hosting poetry jam event Saturday

A South Bend native is hoping to inspire his hometown community by hosting a poetry jam this Saturday.

"Fifty Shades of Me" will include local artists and poets. The theme of the event is all about "unmasking" yourself. Poets and artists will present what "being vulnerable" means to them and challenge the community to do the same.

The event host, Jamelle Beavers, will also share his personal story and struggles and thinks hosting an event like this is important.

"A lot of people feel like they're alone in situations and so every day they carry this burden," Beavers said. "That's how we heal as a community, if we start opening up and talking about the problems," Beavers said.

The event will include a red carpet entrance with a photographer and a cash bar.

It's taking place at the 1st Source Performing Center at Four Winds Field from 8-11 PM April 29th. A party will follow. Guests should wear cocktail party attire.

Pre-sale tickets are $10 and $15 at the door. Click HERE for the event's Facebook page.