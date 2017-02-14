South Bend Parks Department and South Bend Cubs team up for a week of fun

The South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts Department is trying to do something special this summer and the South Bend Cubs are helping out.

According to the department, a week of events including a parade, festivals and a concert with headliners such as Everclear and Vertical Horizon will precede the baseball game on Memorial Day.

For Joe Hart, president of the South Bend Cubs, the partnership is making Four Winds Field more about the city and the fans rather than just baseball.

"We have a great venue, we fill it for baseball. Our thought is what more can we do for this community. Let's fill it up for something else and it's going to be a great night and to partner with Aaron and the city is just another dream come true for our organization,” said Hart.

If you have a business or program that you want to showcase during the festivities, there will be two informational meetings in February and one in March.

