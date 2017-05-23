South Bend Police investigating shooting on S. Michigan

South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of S. Michigan Street.

Police were called to the area around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they located 56-year-old John King suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police two black males with guns approached King demanding money.

They shot King then ran from the scene.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect #1-Black male, approx. 6’2”, wearing black pants, black shirt and black stocking hat with a short bill.

Suspect #2- Black male, approx. 5’11”, sandy brown hair in a ponytail and wearing a white t- shirt.

If you have any information in this shooting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP or the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.