South Bend Police officer involved in two vehicle crash

Posted: Apr 18, 2017 8:34 PM EST | Updated: Apr 18, 2017 9:20 PM EST

A South Bend Police patrol car was involved in a crash at LaSalle and St. Louis streets Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

South Bend Police say the officer was traveling west on LaSalle when the driver traveling north on St. Louis allegedly ran a stop sign, striking the officer and causing their car to flip. 

It is reported the driver of the passenger car was wearing a seat belt. 

Both of the people involved were transported to Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. 

