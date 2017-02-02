South Bend Reads! Community hopes book encourages empathy in students

In an effort to put books in kids’ hands, strengthen relationships, and raise kids with empathy, South Bend Reads!

A group of supporters met at the “I love South Bend” sign Thursday with books in hand.

The book “Unselfie” is about encouraging empathy and kindness.

The South Bend Education Foundation partnered with St. Joseph County Public Library and Leadership South Bend Mishawaka.

They want to put the book in every school in the South Bend Community School Corporation.

“And they have found that there has been a 40% decrease in empathy. Which is why we are seeing some of the things we are in the world. And we can change that. We believe that we will be changing hearts and we will be changing lives if we can bring more empathy to our community,” said Susan Warner, Executive Director South Bend Education Foundation.

The author of the book says we need to raise more “unselfies.”