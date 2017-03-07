South Bend school board approves program for Jackson magnet school

South Bend is enhancing education. On Monday, the South Bend School Board unanimously chose a program for a new magnet school. Families can start applying today.

The board chose “Project Lead the way” as the focus for a magnet school Jackson Intermediate Center.

Initially, the board had three program options to choose from. Superintendent Doctor Kenneth Spells offered his project recommendation at last night’s meeting.

“Project Lead the Way” is a national nonprofit organization that will implement a biomedical, computers and engineering curriculum, which is also known as “STEM.”

Currently, 6 of South Bend’s 18 primary centers and 3 of its 10 intermediate centers are magnet schools.

A magnet school typically offers special programs and a project-based learning curriculum. The corporation was looking to boost the district’s enrollment.

They’re hoping to have the program up and running by the fall.

The application is open from March 7th-31st and are available at www.sb.school

For the 2017-2018 school year, it is open to 5th and 6th grade students only and will offer 4 classes, totaling 120 students.

For the 2018-2019 school year, the program will open up to all 5th through 8th grade students.

Acceptance preference will be given to current Jackson boundary students. It will also be based on the building’s capacity.

Transportation will be given to students residing with the Jackson school boundary. Students that would like to attend the magnet school outside of the school’s boundary must provide their own transportation.

Parents will be notified of acceptance by April 12th.