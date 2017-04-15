South Bend unites to help fight hunger

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pack Away Hunger along with Michiana individuals and organizations planned a two day meal packing event to help 12 local food pantries and organizations across the world by sending 150,000 meals.

Pack Away Hunger is an Indy-based, non-profit organization dedicated to greatly improving the lives of children who suffer from hunger and malnutrition.

With partnerships with other community organization that have the same mission, Pack Away Hunger does exactly that. Those involved pack and distribute highly nutritious meals to local food banks and at-risk communities in developing nations.

According to this organization 15.8 million children in the united states do not have access to healthy meals and in developing countries one 1 out of 6 children, roughly 100 million, is underweight.

Internationally this organization partners with Haiti and Guatemala to improve the livelihoods of the communities.

More specifically in Indiana 1 in 6 individuals struggle with access to meals, in some of this state’s counties that reaches 19 per cent.

Join Pack Away Hunger’s next event.