South Bend woman honored by Congress

A South Bend woman was honored by Congress Monday on her 90th birthday.

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski celebrated the 90th birthday of South Bend native Juanita Searfoss by entering the following into the Congressional Record:

"Mr. Speaker, I rise today to honor Juanita Searfoss, a great Hoosier who is celebrating her 90th birthday today. Juanita M. Searfoss was born on March 27, 1927, in South Bend, Indiana, to Dorotha M. and Herschel A. Sharp, who were loving Christian parents. She also had three brothers, David C. Sharp (deceased), Jerry D. Sharp of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Ronald (Mary) Sharp of South Bend. On October 7, 1950, she married Clifford L. Searfoss. They were married for 55 years until his death in 2005. Their loving marriage produced six children, 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Juanita graduated from Central High School in South Bend and Indiana University in Bloomington with a degree in medical technology. She worked for the South Bend Medical Foundation, retiring after 21 years of service. Juanita has always been active in her church--she has been a member of the Sonlight Fellowship Wesleyan Church since the age of ten--and various volunteer and service organizations. For many years she has planned and made a meal every two months for Hope Ministries. She was a member of Faith in Action, did respite care for several families, and helped support several missionaries, as well as the Northern Indiana Food Bank and Chiara House. She is a member of the St. Joseph County Home Extension Normain club, a Bible study group, Gleaners, a Red Hat Society group, and a hospice organization, just to name a few. In 2008 she was awarded the Golden Hoosier Award for her volunteer work. She still loves to read, travel, play the piano, crochet, and spend time with her family and friends. Many have benefitted from her strong faith, her kind and caring nature, her quiet wisdom, and her unconditional love. Happy 90th Birthday, Juanita."