South Shore Line to give free shuttle service to beach

The South Shore Line will begin giving free shuttle service to area beaches and parks beginning May 27th.

The shuttle will provide transportation to Lake Street Beach, Marquette Park and Beach, and the Douglas Center.

The company says the shuttle will run a loop, hitting each stop every 20 to 30 minutes.

“We are very excited to again be part of offering this free service to our riders. Northwest Indiana has some amazing beaches, and this shuttle provides people from Chicago to South Bend a convenient way to enjoy an escape right in their own backyard,” said John Parsons, Vice President of Planning and Marketing at South Shore Line.

The service will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, as well as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.