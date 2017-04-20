South side community pool to remain open despite past concerns

Its official: The Twyckenham Hill Community Pool will remain open for the 2017 season.

A board member says, “We want to extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to new member, returning members, and those who donated financial assistance and services.”

As you may remember, the south side community was unsure of the pool’s future due to a financial deficit of approximately 150 members.

That is not the case now.

“We are looking forward being a community connection point for families for many years to come,” said the board member.

Memberships are still available for the 2017 season.