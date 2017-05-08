South Western student earns college diploma before graduating high school

WPMT Staff

Harrisburg, PA -- HACC President John J. "Ski" Sygielski, Ed.D., will confer degrees, diplomas and certificates to Harrisburg Area Community College students on Thursday, May 11.

Among the more than 500 graduates is Sadira Stallings, a 17-year-old student from Hanover, York County, who is graduating with an associate degree in business administration before she graduates from South Western High School in June. She is the first high school student from HACC's Gettysburg Campus to earn a college degree before earning a high school diploma.

Stallings completed 63 college credit hours through the College's dual enrollment program. Most of her classes were completed online through HACC's Virtual Learning, allowing her the flexibility to work two jobs to pay tuition and maintain high school activities.

"HACC has made a huge difference in my life by permitting me to graduate with a degree before getting my actual diploma! Their low tuition rates and flexible course schedules are the only reason that this has been possible," said Stallings, who received a HACC dual enrollment scholarship to assist with tuition.

Stallings plans to return to HACC this fall to get her associate degree in nursing to become a Registered Nurse (RN).

