Space capsule found in the Arizona desert

CASE GRANDE, Ariz. (CNN) -- A space capsule-like object was found in the desert Monday morning outside of Casa Grande, Arizona.

It had a parachute attached to it and on the side were the words "United States" and "Captain J. Millard" and an American flag.

People started calling authorities about the find.

Police and the Department of Homeland Security investigated.

Their investigation revealed it did not actually fall from the sky.

In fact, it wasn't a space capsule at all.

It's actually a cement mixer drum that has been rusting there for 30 years.

Artist Jack Millard decided to give the 'capsule' some paint and a parachute.