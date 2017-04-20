Spelling Bee Explosion to give out scholarship as prize

Can you spell scholarship?

That is the prize for the winner of the 2017 Spelling Bee Explosion in South Bend. Michiana's best spellers will compete in a city-wide spelling bee on April 23rd.

The Bee is hosted by the organization Gentlemen and Scholars Inc, who will give out $1,000 to the winner of 7th and 8th grade competition, and $1,500 to the winner of the high school competition.

In addition to the spelling bee, the event will feature spoken word pieces, an silent praise mime team and a singer.

Organizers say the event is meant to help the competitors in other aspects of their lives as well.

For more information about the Spelling Bee Explosion, visit the Facebook event here.