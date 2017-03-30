Spring flowers have arrived

The start of this year, January through March, has been both wet and relatively warmer than normal. It seemed as though Mother Nature was bringing Spring early. Now it is finally here!

According to the USA National Phenology Network, Spring, in phenology terms (plant and animal life) has made it to our backyards here in northern Indiana and southern Michigan. You may have noticed it already some signs around the area, but it is now a widespread sight. Some species of trees are starting to bud and some flowers are starting to bloom. The dark green below shows the extent of spring so far.

You may have wondered if this current onset of spring seems earlier than normal. If so, you would be correct. In fact these early signs of spring are about 10-15 days ahead of schedule, according to the USANPN. Usually for the end of March and beginning of April, Indianapolis starts seeing spring show up (light green). This year, spring is already showing its face as far north as Cassopolis, MI.

Here are some of the sights around our station. Spring has already sprung here in South Bend.

Send us your photos of spring beginning where you live!