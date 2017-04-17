Spring leaf pickup starts in St. Joseph County

St. Joseph County’s annual spring pass for the Leaf Program began Monday in Clay Township.

According to the county, the pass will move in a counter clockwise rotation and will take 14 to 21 days to complete.

If you would like your leaves picked up, be sure to register with the service here.

The county says leaf piles must be within five feet of the road and bagged leaves, grass clippings, and other yard waste is not included in the pickup.