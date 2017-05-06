St. Joseph County crash leaves one injured

A two-vehicle crash left one woman with serious injuries, and another man possibly facing charges.

Area departments responded to the crash around 11 p.m. Friday, which led to the St. Joseph County FACT being activated.

Preliminary investigations suggest that 26-year-old Eric Johnson allegedly ran the stop at State Road 2 while traveling south on Tulip Road.

St. Joseph County Deputies say Johnson's vehicle collided with the vehicle of 35-year-old Jennifer Banks of Osceola.

Banks is said to be seriously injured as a result of the crash.

According to Deputies, Johnson was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated-causing serious injury.

He was booked in the St. Joseph County Jail.