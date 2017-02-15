St. Joseph County human rights ordinance approved

The fight for human rights in St. Joseph County came to an end Tuesday night.

The county’s human rights ordinance was approved by the council in a 6-2 vote.

The bill provides protections against discrimination throughout the county.

South Bend passed a similar ordinance back in 2012.

The council meeting lasted for five hours before that decision was made.

Over one hundred residents showed up—some with signs and heart-shaped stickers—in support of the bill.

This ordinance has been in discussion since October 2016.

Several councilmen say they shelved this bill in order to do their due diligence and meet with both sides.

The county commissioners have the power to veto this bill.

If that happens, the council will have to vote again and secure a two-thirds vote to override their decision.