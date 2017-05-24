St. Joseph County law enforcement wants to make sure you buckle up

With the busy holiday weekend just days away, officers are urging drivers and passengers alike to buckle up.

Law enforcement across St. Joseph County began the “Click It or Ticket” campaign early May as they crack down on motorists who choose not to use a seat belt.

Officials say part of the CIOT campaign, “Border to Border,” will focus on increased seat belt enforcement at the state border.

Police say there is no tolerance when it comes to driving without a seat belt, no matter what state you are in.

“We want to make this the safest summer possible. Buckling up is not optional; it’s the difference between life and death in a crash. That’s why we’re out here enforcing the law. Click it or Ticket, every time, day or night,” said Lt. Tim Williams, Mishawaka Police Department.

For more on Click It or Ticket, click here.