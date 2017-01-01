St. Joseph man missing, vehicle found

ST. JOSEPH, MI -- Police are asking for information regarding a missing person in St. Joseph, Michigan Sunday afternoon.

Dilbag Singh was reported missing around 7:30PM on December 30, and was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and white athletic shoes.

Singh is 39 years old, 5'6, of medium build with a full beard and mustache.

At approximately 11AM Saturday morning, a vehicle belonging to Singh was found below the bluff near the lake in the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Currently, the investigation is still ongoing, and St. Joseph Department of Public Safety is asking anyone with information about Singh to please contact Berrien County Dispatch at (269)-983-7755.