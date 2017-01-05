St. Joseph Police officer injured by passing semi

A South Bend Police officer who responded to a vehicle accident in the 30000 block of SR 2 Thursday morning was injured by a passing semi.

Corporal Lonny Foresman, 48, was walking along the side of the road when the driver of an eastbound truck/tanker lost control of the vehicle and the trailer struck Foresman.

Foresman was knocked into the air and landed in a ditch along the side of the road. He used his portable radio to call the other officer on scene for help.

The driver of the truck/tanker was stopped as he was just getting onto the US20 bypass. He was identified as 54-year-old David Fredricks. Police said he was likely unaware he struck the officer and is cooperating with the investigation.

Foresman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

His injuries were not life threatening, according to police, but he was still in the hospital Thursday evening.