St. Mary's student lives out dreams as Irish cheerleader, carries family tradition

Following in her father’s footsteps.

Wednesday marked the final home game for St. Mary’s Senior and Notre Dame cheerleader, Emmie Schultz.

“It’s been amazing. The fact that I could do nursing and Notre Dame cheerleading, the whole experience has been a dream come true,” said Emmie.

It’s a bittersweet ending to a dream that was born soon after Emmie could walk.

“My dad went to Notre Dame Law School and I started coming to the football games with my family when I was 3 years old. I would be in the stadium and I would bring binoculars so I could watch the cheerleaders the whole time. I knew Notre Dame did not have nursing. So once I found out about St. Mary’s and their nursing program, I went to look at their college. The first question I asked was ‘could I still be a Notre Dame cheerleader?’, said Emmie.

That answer was yes!

For her father, Bob, it was another opportunity to share the Irish pride.

“Notre Dame is very much an integral part of our family, so many of our friends and family have strong ties to the Notre Dame community,” said Bob.

Bob also had something else in mind.

“On occasion, I will surprise her at a game by showing up in supporting the team and supporting my daughter with my full leprechaun regalia,” said Bob.

So began another Schultz tradition!

During home games, every chance dad gets, he tightens the knot, sizes up the knickers and laces up his shoes.

The Leprechaun Legion welcomes another super fan!

“On occasion I will wear it to the games, to support her and let her know where I am in the stands,” said Bob.

On this senior night at the family’s alma mater, dad and daughter walk one more time towards that familiar place they will forever call home.

“It’s a lifelong thing. I feel like I’m always going to be a Notre Dame cheerleader and I’ll always have that Notre Dame connection. I’m just so thankful for the opportunity that I’ve been given,” said Emmie.