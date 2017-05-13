Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is back in Michiana

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is back in town. More than 10,000 communities will be collecting food donations along their postal routes in hopes of restocking food banks and pantries right before summer.

In Indiana 15.3 per cent of its residents are food insecure, which means these families and individuals, do not known when their next meal is going to be.

In St. Joe County food insecurity rate is 16.3.

Stamp Out Hunger began in 1993 as an outreach community. Since its start this national drive has collected more than one billion pounds of food across the nation.

Last year, the food bank collected more than 80,000 pounds of non-perishable items, compared to the more than 100,000 pounds in 2010.

Hunger is a community health issue, that’s why this Saturday Michiana families are asked to combat it with donations.

Some of the national Stamp Out Hunger partners include the National Association of Letter Carriers, the US Postal Service, United Way Worldwide, also Kroger stores and Martin’s Super Markets are local supporters.

Stamp Out Hunger is the nation’s largest one day food drive and the Food Bank of Northern Indiana’s largest drive each year.