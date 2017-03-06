Starke County files murder charges in death of Cord Colgrove
Posted: Mar 6, 2017 7:05 PM EST
Starke County has filed murder charges in the death of a Knox man who was killed Friday night.
Edward Blackburn has been charged with one count of murder.
Friday around 6:30 p.m. the Starke County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a man who had been shot.
When deputies arrived to the 1400 w block of 400 S. they found a man who had been shot in the face.
The victim, 35-year-old Cord Colgrove, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Blackburn was named as a suspect in the case.
Blackburn was arrested in Mishawaka Saturday afternoon at the Springhill Suites on Edison Lakes Parkway.