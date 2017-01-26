State suspends license of Dowagiac child care provider

The license of a group child care facility in Cass County has been suspended by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Bureau of Community and Health Systems (BCHS).

In addition to the suspension, the state has filed a notice of intent to revoke the license of the Julie Pellow, who runs the day care out of her home on Fairlane Drive in Dowagiac.

The action is a result of a recent complaint investigation, according to the BCHS.

The investigation, based on a complaint, found violations of the the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules regarding caregiver suitability, appropriate care and supervision, caregiver responsibilities, outdoor play area maintenance, and children’s records. BCHS took emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of children.

The suspension of Julie Pellow's license went into effect at 6 p.m. January 20. She is required to notify the parents of children in her care that her license has been suspended.

She has held a license to operate a group child care home since 1995.

Pellow has a right to appeal the suspension and revocation.

Records on the state website are not updated with the latest inspection reports related to the suspension.

According to past inspections and complaints against Pellow's license, the state has found repeat violations for improper supervision of children using the pool, dog feces in the yard where the children were allowed to play as well as record keeping violations.

Pellow's attorney released this statement "Mrs. Pellow has hired a lawyer and hopes to resolve the matter soon."