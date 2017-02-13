Statewide AMBER Alert declared in Indiana for teen

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has been canceled. Click here for more information

The Gary Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a 15-year-old girl who has been abducted.

Chastinea Reeves, 15, is 5'2" tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black jeans.

Reeves was last seen Monday in Gary and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Chastinea Reeves, contact the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.