Steve Vasturia's calm demeanor helps Notre Dame

Keeping calm and poised is one trait many of the teams in the NCAA tournament have. One Notre Dame player's calm demeanor is important for the Irish.

Steve Vasturia's even keeled, calm demeanor comes in handy, especially when the stakes are high.

“There’s no question his demeanor helps him, it also helps us," said Notre Dame Head Coach Mike Brey.

“We understand what he’s about within this culture of our program and it’s good to have someone even keeled like that who can relax us when we’re too high with our energy and sometimes you pick it up, it’s something in our program that we have," said forward Bonzie Colson.

“That’s really needed because down the stretch emotions are really high and as long as you can relax and feel like you’re playing at home, that’s when things seem to go well," said forward VJ Beachem.

“It just keeps us poised, especially him, staying low key and just sticking to what we do and confidence in what we do," guard Matt Farrell said.

“We don’t see when he gets fazed and it really keeps us confident knowing he’s always going to be playing the way he does and keeps us in check throughout the whole game," guard Rex Pfueger said.