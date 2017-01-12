St.Joseph County Library celebrates 25 years of science



Science is taking center stage for the next few weeks as the St. Joseph County Library gets ready for the biggest science fair in the area.

Different colleges in the area and organizations are partnering with the library for a special program called Science Alive.

The library has been doing this for 25 years. It's a giant exhibition of chemistry, biology, robotics and other fields to get people thinking about science careers. To commemorate the quarter century anniversary, the library is doing 25 different experiments, leading up to the big day in February.

It's free and open to the public. And it's the libraries way of getting more people in the area engaged with the world around them.

"I think it shows the library is a relevant place to come and visit and learn about all of these important things that are happening in the community," said Jennifer Zent of SCPL. "Michiana has a wide variety of things to explore."

The science fair will be on February 4. You can find a full list of events at their website.