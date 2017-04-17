Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Streets renamed for Dyngus Day and Solidarity Day

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Apr 17, 2017 9:11 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg renamed South Bend streets in honor of Dyngus Day and Solidarity Day.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Western Avenue was renamed “Solidarity Day Drive” as Solidarity Day is the same day as Dyngus Day, first celebrated 34 years ago. 

The Elk Lodge on the newly renamed street hosted some festivities for the day, where the Buttigieg and Senator Joe Donnelly spoke to a sizeable crowd.  

Part of South Warren Street was renamed too. It is now called “Dyngus Day Drive.”

Share this article:

Read More

Thursday is the end of the line for a few hundred Carrier employees
Sen. John McCain had aggressive brain tumor surgically removed
15-year-old arrested in connection with triple homicide
Saki monkey gives birth at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids
Sign up for our newsletter!