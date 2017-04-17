Streets renamed for Dyngus Day and Solidarity Day

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg renamed South Bend streets in honor of Dyngus Day and Solidarity Day.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Western Avenue was renamed “Solidarity Day Drive” as Solidarity Day is the same day as Dyngus Day, first celebrated 34 years ago.

The Elk Lodge on the newly renamed street hosted some festivities for the day, where the Buttigieg and Senator Joe Donnelly spoke to a sizeable crowd.

Part of South Warren Street was renamed too. It is now called “Dyngus Day Drive.”