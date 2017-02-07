Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Student charged with battery for allegedly breaking his teacher's finger

A 12-year-old student at Beardsley Elementary School was arrested for allegedly breaking his teacher's finger.

Elkhart Police were called to Beardsley Elementary around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31 to investigate a battery.

The report indicates a student became agitated and physically aggressive in class.

As the student was escorted to the office, at one point he grabbed the finger of a teacher and fractured the teacher's finger.

On February 6, the 12-year-old student was arrested for battery causing bodily injury.

