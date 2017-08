Substation malfunction causes Niles power outage

More than 2,000 Niles City and Niles Township residents are without power after a substation malfunction.

According to Niles City Police, the outage was caused by a problem at the Third Street substation.

Crews are working to switch to the city's backup substation, and AEP estimates that power will be restored to all of those affected by 4:30 p.m.