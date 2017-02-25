Suicide attacks kill dozens in Syrian city of Homs

By Jomana Karadsheh and Eyad Kourdi CNN

(CNN) -- Suicide attacks targeting two security centers in the regime-held western Syrian city of Homs killed at least 32 people and wounded 24 others, according to state media citing the city's Gov. Talal Barazi.

Syria's SANA news agency quoted Barazi on the number of casualties and the nature of the targets.

State-run Syrian TV cited its reporter on the ground as saying six suicide bombers carried out the attacks. Three of the attackers sneaked into the city's Ghouta neighborhood and the other three into its Mahatta neighborhood while clashes were underway, the channel said.

The head of Homs' military intelligence, Gen. Hassan Daaboul, was killed in the attack, Syria's Ikhbariya state news channel reported.

There has been no official claim of responsibility for the attacks.

