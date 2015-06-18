Surveillance photos of bank robbery suspect released

Share this article:



email

St. Joseph County Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect in the robbery of the 1st Source Bank branch on SR 23 in Granger.The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.Bank employees told police a man entered the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money.The teller gave him money and he fled the bank.There were no customers in the bank at the time of the robbery.The suspect is a white male, approximately 5'5” tall with short blond hair and some facial hair. He was wearing an Advance Auto hat, a dark sleeved shirt and dark cargo pants.The suspect was driving a gray Ford Fusion. Another person was in the vehicle, but that person did not go inside the bank.If you have any information on the suspect or the vehicle, contact police at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.