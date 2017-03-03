Suspect arrested in domestic violence incident

Dowagiac Police arrested an Edwardsburg man on several charges after a domestic violence incident happened at a hotel on Amerihost Drive.

Around 1 a.m. Friday morning, police were called to the Baymont Inn & Suites to investigate a man and woman fighting.

When police arrived, a witness said he heard a man, later identified as 26-year-old Daniel Frances Dunn, and woman fighting in a room so he went to check on them.

As the witness approached the room, Dunn allegedly assaulted the woman so the witness attempted to intervene.

The witness told police Dunn pulled a knife and threatened him with it.

Dunn then fled the hotel and ran into the woods.

The woman had some bruising but did not require medical attention.

During their investigation, Dunn returned to the hotel and was taken into custody. Police said they recovered the knife and located marijuana on him.

Dunn was arraigned Friday afternoon on the following charges: domestic violence-3rd offense notice, assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and controlled substance-possession of marihuana.

Dunn's bond was set at $5,000.

