Suspect charged in home invasion, shooting

Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened at a home on McAllister Street Wednesday evening.

Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to 775 McAllister Street just before midnight Wednesday and located a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the head.

The victim was taken to Lakeland Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation led to the arrest of Lamarcus Crayton of Benton Harbor.

He has been arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, home invasion, possession of firearm by a felon, and weapons felony firearms charges.

The arrest was made by the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, and the FBI VCTF.