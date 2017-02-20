Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Suspect in Goshen double murder acquitted

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Feb 20, 2017 12:36 PM EST | Updated: Feb 20, 2017 11:37 AM EST
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -

An Elkhart County judge has found Diego Ramos not guilty in the shooting deaths of two Goshen men in March 2016.

Diego Ramos was the only person who was tried on murder charges in the case.

The bodies of Jose Nava Orozco and Marco Carmona Gonzalez were found at a home in Brookside Manor in the early morning hours of March 13, 2016.

Luis Rivas and Diego Ramos were both charged with two counts of murder.

In July 2016, Rivas pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal.

In August 2016, Rivas was sentenced to 6 years in prison on the assisting a criminal charge and 6 years for the criminal gang enhancement.

Rivas refused to testify against Ramos at trial, according to our reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth.

Ramos' trial was held in December and the judge released his decision on February 20.

Share this article:

Read More

Police give update to Thursday's chase
North Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles, US says
Bill Nye to Disney: You owe me $9 million for 'Science Guy'
Man detained outside Buckingham Palace after attack on police
Sign up for our newsletter!