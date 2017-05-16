Suspect in Logan Street homicide appears in court

A South Bend murder suspect appeared in court Tuesday, one day after turning himself in to police.

Tabias Davis is accused of shooting Anthony Mobley at the end of April.

Tuesday, 19-year-old Davis appeared to a judge via video from jail.

He is charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Charging documents allege Davis was hanging out at a Logan Street home with the mother of Mobley’s children.

Early in the morning, Mobley allegedly showed up and broke into the house where he began to argue with Davis.

Davis allegedly followed Mobley out of the house and shot him six times as he was heading to a car driven by his brother, Jamal.

Jamal Mobley was also shot and injured.

Mobley was dead when police arrived, but Davis was gone, having dropped his cell phone in the back yard before he took off.

Davis will appear in court again on May 25.