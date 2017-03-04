Suspects in Starke County murder found 60 miles away, hiding in Mishawaka hotel

ABC57 first reported late Friday night, that a man in Starke County had been shot and killed. Officials were on the lookout for two possible suspects. Less than 24 hours later, the two suspects were found and taken into custody in Mishawaka.

A quiet Friday night in Starke County, turning deadly.

The Starke County Sheriff's Office receiving a call, shortly after 6:30 p.m., that a man had been shot.

That man, identified as 35-year-old Cord Colgrove, was killed from a single gunshot to the face.

The suspects: 30-year-old Edward Blackburn, and 39-year-old Augusta Hadden, on the loose and believed to be armed and dangerous.

The only information officials had, was the truck they were driving; a 2008 red Dodge Ram.

The Starke County's Sheriff's office, running out of options, until deputies received a crucial tip.

"They were able to obtain information that the suspect and his girlfriend were in the motel," says Commander Tim Corbett, with St. Joseph County Metro Homicide.

More than 60 miles away from where Colgrove was shot dead, Blackburn and Hadden were found at the SpringHill Suites, on Edison Lakes Parkway, in Mishawaka, early Saturday afternoon.

"Mishawaka Police were called out, along with Starke County, a few officers," explains Corbett. "The surrounded the building, and they were able to apprehend the suspect after he ran out a back window."

Blackburn tried putting up a fight.

"He was chased, tased, and handcuffed. He went down to the Mishawaka Police Department," Corbett adds.

Hadden was also taken into custody. St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is now helping Starke County solve Colgrove's murder.

"We're going to be doing a search warrant on that room to recover evidence in that crime for Starke County," says Corbett.

ABC57 will continue to follow this story as it develops.