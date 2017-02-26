SWAT stand off in Mishawaka, two are in custody

Residents woke up to flashing lights on their block Saturday night, while police block off and investigate Walnut Street in Mishawaka.

According to the Drug Investigation Unit one male and one female are in custody. They’re guessing that they’re both somewhere between 20 to 30 years old.

The DIU says this investigation is in preliminary stages, but with the assistance of the Mishawaka Police Department, once they got on scene they used tear gas because of the possible guns inside the home. .

“We didn’t want to have to make entry without giving people a chance to come out peacefully. Once the two persons did come out we were convinced everyone else was out and that’s when we went in,” said Dave Well Commander of the St. Joseph County DIU.

According to dispatch the swat call came in around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Mishawaka PD and the SWAT team began their investigation on a house on the 300 block of Walnut Street and blocked off that street completely.

Officials say they received complaints from neighbors that this residence was an active location for drugs and weapons.

Well says neighbors on this block are happy to see them here, working to keep their community safe.

Mishawaka PD was able to obtain a drug search warrant through the prosecutor’s office and that’s when the SWAT team was called to start helping out.

“For the last two weeks, the drug investigation unit and the prosecutor’s office have been working with the Mishawaka Police Department developing probable cause for a search warrant here for this residence,” said Wells.

No names or ages, of the people in custody, were given since this is an ongoing investigation.

Officials says this standoff lasted anywhere from half an hour to 45 minutes.