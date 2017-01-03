Talk continues to develop Commerce Center

The plan for redevelopment in South Bend will continue on into 2017. City leaders and Dave Matthews from Matthews, LLC. will meet Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

They will discuss proposed development for the Commerce Center on Colfax Avenue.

Matthews acquired the Commerce Center at the end of January 2015.

He has plans to revitalize the East Bank Village area. Part of his revitalization plans includes using old buildings like the Commerce Center.

It was built back in 1901 and originally was a power plant for the Indiana & Michigan Power Company.