Teen arraigned on multiple charges in Milton shooting

The teen who allegedly shot his uncle early Sunday morning in Milton Township was arraigned on multiple charges earlier this week.

Dakota Stanley, 17, has been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearms.

He is being held on $200,000 bond.

Thomas Lewallen, who was shot, remains hospitalized in South Bend.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Department, Lewallen and his wife were arguing at a home on Kline Road and the argument escalated. Stanley intervened and there was an altercation between Lawallen and Stanley.

Stanley allegedly shot Lewallen one time, deputies said.

Stanley was arrested at the scene.