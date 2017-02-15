Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Teen dies following police pursuit in Hammond

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Feb 16, 2017 12:48 AM EST | Updated: Feb 15, 2017 11:50 PM EST

A 13-year-old girl is dead Wednesday evening after a suspect car involved in a police chase struck the vehicle she was traveling in.

Indiana State Police report that East Chicago Police were chasing a 2010 Dodge Durango that had entered Hammond. 

The Durango traveling eastbound, sped through the intersection of Gostlin Street and Columbia Avenue where it struck the driver’s side of a Chevy Equinox traveling northbound. 

Troopers say the crash sent the Equinox through a fence and into a grassy area near the parking lot of Lang Ice Service. 

The driver of the Equinox, 57-year-old Theresa Paramo of Whiting, was flown to Christ Hospital in Illinois with critical injuries. 

According to troopers, the passenger of the Chevy was the 13-year-old girl and Paramo’s granddaughter, Julianna Chambers.  

Chambers was pronounced dead from her injuries at Saint Margaret’s Hospital in Hammond. 

The driver of the Durango, 31-year-old Donnell Howard Jr. of Highland, Indiana, was taken into custody by East Chicago Police.

Share this article:

Read More

Niles-Buchanan YMCA to undergo nearly $6 million expansion
Local events for viewing Monday's solar eclipse
One dead when car rams bus stops in France
Second officer dies in Florida police shooting
Sign up for our newsletter!