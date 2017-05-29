The 94th annual West Side Memorial Day parade
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -
A Memorial Day celebration took place to honor those who've served for our country.
The parade started Monday morning around 8:30a.m. and went down Ford Street from Lombardy Street to Olive Street.
The parade was also the start of the Best. Week. Ever. here in South Bend.
Following the parade there was a ceremony at the cemetery where the names of local veterans were read.