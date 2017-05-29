Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

The 94th annual West Side Memorial Day parade

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: May 29, 2017 7:58 PM EST | Updated: May 29, 2017 7:26 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

A Memorial Day celebration took place to honor those who've served for our country.

The parade started Monday morning around 8:30a.m. and went down Ford Street from Lombardy Street to Olive Street.

The parade was also the start of the Best. Week. Ever. here in South Bend.

Following the parade there was a ceremony at the cemetery where the names of local veterans were read.

